Mom shares heartbreaking details in drowning of 6-year-old son in west Houston pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say 6-year-old Elisha Makwei drowned in an 8-foot-deep pool at an apartment complex in west Houston.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of Valley Forge Dr., located near Beltway 8 and Briar Forest Dr., at around 10:50 a.m.

"I came out, he was sitting down near the TV. So I went and I came back out. The door was open so I panicked, I ran down there looking for him, calling for him, and finally I ran to the swimming pool. I saw him laying down there. It's not even 20 minutes," said his mother Florence Makwei.

Makwei says she and her and family moved to the U.S. from Sudan in 2004 seeking refuge.



The boy's family told ABC13 Eyewitness News they are refugees from Sudan.

Investigators say the gates to the pool were locked and no adults were in the area.

Elisha's family believes he got into the pool via a ladder that was propped up and left at the pool by someone else.

Officers are still on scene continuing their investigation.

