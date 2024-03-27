Houston pool experts warn people to 'be vigilant' following drowning death of 8-year-old at hotel

Following the tragic drowning of an 8-year-old girl who was found lodged in a hotel pool's pipe, ABC13 learned that before you take a swim, there are some steps to heed before getting in, whether you're at home or in public.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As ABC13 looks more into the tragic drowning death of an 8-year-old inside a hotel pool, we're taking a look into pool safety and what homeowners can do at home to provide an extra layer of security.

Pool experts in the Houston area said it's essential to stay vigilant.

"There are so many things that can potentially go wrong," Sweetwater Pool company owner Sheila Bezdek said.

Bezdek, who has owned her company for over 30 years, said people with their pool should do seasonal inspections.

"Ask the service company if they will do an inspection to see if there is anything they say that needs to be addressed," Bezdek said.

She said it's a great way to ensure everything is up to date, like the safety equipment and drain covers. As for public pools and hotels, they are inspected annually by the Houston Health Department.

Christopher Sparks leads the charge there.

"During the inspection, we will make sure that they comply with Virginia Graeme Baker by looking at and making sure that drain is not expired," Sparks said.

The Virginia Graeme Baker Act is a federal law that requires public pools to have drain covers and a safety vacuum release system when a blockage is detected.

Jason Davies with Pool Envy LLC says you must also get drain covers shaped like domes so things such as hair or other items won't get stuck.

"When I walk through a pool facility at a hotel, if I'm going to let my children into it, I will walk the pool and look for safety hazards," Davies said.

He says it's essential to take an extra look to ensure there are no missing screws on drains or fittings missing from the ground.

"If anything is missing, cracked, broken, or looks off, don't get into that swimming pool," Davies said.

Sparks said that before you go to a public pool or hotel pool, you can look up inspection reports to see if they're up to code and don't have safety violations.

