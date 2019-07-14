Toddler in critical condition after being found face down in pond

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found face down in a pond in Manvel.Police say the boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water Thursday night near the 2800 block of CR-58.The child was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he is on life support.Investigators say the baby managed to get out of the house five minutes before he was found in the shallow section of the pond.Authorities are still investigating.