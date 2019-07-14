Toddler in critical condition after being found face down in pond

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found face down in a pond in Manvel.

Police say the boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water Thursday night near the 2800 block of CR-58.

The child was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he is on life support.

Investigators say the baby managed to get out of the house five minutes before he was found in the shallow section of the pond.

Authorities are still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manveldrowningtoddleraccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News