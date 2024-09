3-year-old 'awake and breathing' after nearly drowning in Spring apartment complex pool, Pct. 4 says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-year-old was hospitalized after nearly drowning in an apartment complex pool in Spring, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 6200 block of FM 2920 Road.

EMS was able to get the child awake and breathing after the child was found unresponsive from the drowning, according to deputies.

Details are limited in what led to the three-year-old drowning.