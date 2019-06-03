3 tips to keep your children safe around the pool this summer

Cross a room for a towel (10 seconds), a child in a bathtub can be submerged.

Answer the phone (2 minutes), a child can lose consciousness.

Sign for a package at the front door (4-6 minutes), a child submerged in a tub or pool can sustain permanent brain damage.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2010468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Before you head to the pool this summer, check out these pool safety tips.

Experts estimate that 200 young children will drown in swimming pools each year. In Harris County, more than 20 drownings have occurred in 2019 alone.Before you head out for fun in the sun this summer, make sure you know how to keep your family safe at the pool.How much time does it take to drown? In the time it takes to...The YMCA of Greater Houston is trying to do their part in helping every child learn how to swim and sharing these three tips every parent needs to know if you're coaching your child on your own."It's a real simple thing. Allow them to float on their back and feel comfortable. A lot of children don't like water in their ears. Get them comfortable because a fear of the water is not helping," said Association Director of Aquatics at the YMCA Chris Bradford.Bradford says floaties give your children a false sense security."When you're teaching lessons, the biggest thing is body position. Flotation device don't allow you to teach that. Floaties do not help your child progress and they do not help your child learn how to swim," said Bradford.Bradford says think of swimming as teaching your child to walk."They would step form Point A to Point B, two steps. It's the same thing when you get someone in the water with you and push the child back and forth. A couple strokes of progression is the same thing as a couple steps. They are gonna fall, they are going to go under and you have to feel comfortable with that and make sure your child is comfortable with that too," said Bradford.