car crash

Woman was driving behind daughter's car moments before fatal fiery Spring crash

By and Keith Browning
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother and grandmother of the victims killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Spring said she was not too far behind her daughter moments before the crash.

Rhonda Branch said it was initially an exciting weekend for her and her family. Rhonda told ABC13 she was just moving into a new home, and her daughter Porsha Branch was helping.

Sunday night, Rhonda said they were getting ready to move one last load. Rhonda was driving in one truck with two of her daughter's kids, and Porsha, who was ahead, drove a separate truck with her three youngest sons. Rhonda said she eventually caught up to them.

SEE ALSO: 'It still feels like it's unreal:' Father remembers wife, 3 kids killed in Spring crash

"When we were coming up on Gosling Street, I was like something happened. I said, 'Wow something is on fire'... and I never knew that it was my baby," said Rhonda.

Porsha's car had been involved in a crash and went up in flames right before her eyes. Porsha and her 7-month old son, Drake, died in the flames after a suspected drunk driver slammed into them.

SEE ALSO: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter was released before crash that killed 4, sheriff's office says

"And I see my grandson's shoe... I had just put them on him before he left," said Rhonda.

Meanwhile, her other grandchildren, 5-year-old King and 2-year-old Messiah, were airlifted to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Daniel Canada, the man suspected of causing the crash, walked away with scratches and bruises, according to Precinct 4 deputies.

SEE ALSO: Man in court for 1st time after crash that killed mom, 3 kids

Moments before the crash, investigators say Canada had been pulled over by a Harris County deputy for speeding. The deputy searched his car and confiscated marijuana, according to the sheriff's department, but a release stated the deputy did not believe Canada was drunk.

"He took my baby's life and my grandbabies' lives from us all because he [wanted to] drive drunk. I feel like the first time he got pulled over, they should have just taken him in," said Rhonda.

Canada has been appointed a public defender and will appear in court for a bond hearing on Friday.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcar crashcar accidentchild deathdrunk driving deathfiredrunk drivingwoman killedcar firecrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Man in court for 1st time after crash that killed mom, 3 kids
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
Dad of 3 kids killed in crash sends message to accused driver
Deputy released driver before crash that killed mom and 3 kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
Man with knife shot and killed by deputies in Cypress
Museum intruders use getaway boat, escape through storm drain
2nd lawsuit filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Houston looking at overnight temps in the 40s as cool air moves in
TX man arrested on weapons charge near vice president's home
South Texas churches house migrants released from detainment
Show More
Dallas center awaits to house 3,000 migrant teens
Greek alphabet won't be used to name hurricanes again, officials say
ABC13 to host Memorial-area virtual job fair
Students recognized for role in COVID-19 safety plans
Biden reiterates pledge to raise taxes on Americans making $400,000 or more
More TOP STORIES News