Mom and 3 children killed when multiple car crash ends in flames near Spring

Spring Firefighters are working a multiple vehicle accident with injuries and vehicle fires at FM 2920 & Gosling. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7yBfnEhN96 — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) March 15, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A family of four was killed when a crash involving multiple vehicles ended in flames in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.A 7-month-old, 2-year-old, 5-year-old and their mom were killed on FM 2920 near Gosling Road around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Spring Fire Department.Their car went up in flames after being rear-ended in a chain reaction crash involving seven to nine cars.When firefighters arrived to the scene, officials immediately performed CPR on at least one of the injured children. Lt. Michael Cohen said that child was taken to a hospital in The Woodlands by Life Flight.The baby and mom died instantly, and the two other kids died at the hospital."Two of the children were transported by Life Flight to Memorial Herman in the medical center," Cohen said. "The two children who were transported have since passed."Cohen also said a man from another vehicle was rushed to the hospital by EMS.Police were reviewing witness video showing a vehicle that may have been speeding and caused the crash.