2 men arrested after shooting outside Sugar Land pizza restaurant sparked SWAT standoff, police say

A 911 caller told police an argument between two men escalated to shots fired outside MOD Pizza. Then, the search for the shooter sparked an overnight SWAT standoff.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have been taken into custody after a shooting outside a pizza restaurant in Sugar Land on Sunday sparked a SWAT standoff overnight.

Sugar Land police said a 911 caller said two men got into an argument at the MOD Pizza on the Southwest Freeway near the Grand Parkway just after 7 p.m.

The argument escalated and one man pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg, police said. The shooter then got into his car and fled the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition, investigators said.

In an update on Monday morning, police said they found the suspect's car about a mile away outside a home in the 2100 block of Canyon Crest Drive.

A SWAT standoff at the home lasted all night until two men were arrested around 6:30 a.m., police said.

Investigators did not provide information on the men's names or ages.