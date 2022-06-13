driver killed

1 killed after truck tire blows out, went off highway railing, and caught on fire in Missouri City

Driver killed after truck went off highway railing, caught on fire

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A new video shows moments before a fatal crash when a dump truck went over a highway railing in Missouri City.

Deputies said that the driver lost control and went over the barrier when their tire blew out on the South Beltway.

The driver was trapped inside the truck as it caught on fire below the main lanes overpass at Highway 90.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The feeder lanes of the S. Beltway are still blocked at Highway 90 as the investigation continues.
