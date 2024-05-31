Woman dies after rear-ending vehicle at red light, causes multi-vehicle crash in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died, and five others were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Friday.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened at 10900 South Sam Houston Parkway West service road at about 9:25 a.m.

According to police, a man was driving a silver Honda Accord westbound in the 9100 block of West Airport Boulevard and going through the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway West with a red light.

That's when another driver in a silver Hyundai Accent allegedly ran a red light after failing to control her speed and struck the rear of the Honda Accord.

Police say a green Toyota Camry that was traveling eastbound on West Airport and turning left onto the service road was impacted by the Honda, which forced it to cross the intersection.

A white Mack van, which was also heading eastbound and turning left, was then struck by the Toyota, HPD said.

HPD said the female driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the Honda and three of the passengers, including two juveniles and a female, were transported to a hospital and stabilized.

The deceased female's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Additionally, the male driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Mack's male driver stayed at the scene and did not sustain any injuries.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.