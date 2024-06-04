Person shot to death inside wrecked vehicle on Sam Houston Tollway at I-45, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after they said they found a driver shot to death inside a vehicle on the westbound North Sam Houston Tollway connector ramp to the I-45 North Freeway Monday evening.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said deputies were called to the tollway about a single-vehicle crash into the wall of the connector ramp to the freeway's north and southbound lanes.

According to the constable's office, deputies found a person dead as they approached the vehicle. They added the person appeared to have had a gunshot wound.

Authorities shut down the connector ramp as they investigated.

No further details were provided.

