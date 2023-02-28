Man found dead in middle of Missouri City crosswalk, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Missouri City, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to 16099 Blue Ridge Road at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

Police said the man was found in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Officers said they don't have details regarding a suspect right now, but they are canvassing the area and looking for witnesses. At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting.

SkyEye was over the area, where officers were seen putting up crime scene tape. Some officers were also seen walking a young child away from the active investigation in the middle of the crosswalk.

