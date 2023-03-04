WATCH VIDEOS

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man with dementia last seen driving blue Dodge March 3

Saturday, March 4, 2023 9:54PM
What to do when someone you know goes missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in North Harris County, according to officials.

The Texas Center for the Missing has updated the alert on behalf of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office for John G. York.

York was last seen in the 7400 block of North Grand Parkway West on Friday, March 3.

Officials said he is driving an unknown model year four-door Blue Dodge Charger with Lousiana plates.

York was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, a tan baseball cap with an American flag, and brown boots.

York was diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication, according to the release.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 281-376-3472.

