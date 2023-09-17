What to do when someone you know goes missing

Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old man last seen driving near Brownsville, Texas on Saturday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for an 88-year-old man last seen in Brownsville, Texas, which is 391 miles south of Houston, according to officials.

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man named Francisco Duran. On Saturday, he was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Expressway 77.

He is said to be driving a Black 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander with a Texas license plate reading SRD-9344.

Duran is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt with blue jeans. He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Officials believe Duran's disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7014.