Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Garland Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man, last seen on Friday morning.

Police said Gary Chambers was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Travis Street.

Chambers is described as a White male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and plaid pajama bottoms.

Officials said Chambers is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.