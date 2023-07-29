What to do when someone you know goes missing

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman last seen Friday in Acres Homes area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 67-year-old woman last seen in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police.

Olga Silva, who authorities say is diagnosed with cognitive impairment, was last seen on foot at about 7 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane.

Law enforcement officials believe Silva's disappearance threatens her health and safety.

Silva is described as a white, 67-year-old woman, 4 feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.

If you have any information regarding Silva's disappearance, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1862.