What to do when someone you know goes missing

Silver Alert issued by DPS for 80-year-old man last seen in Benbrook, Texas on Saturday

BENBROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man who was last seen in Benbrook, Texas, about 3 hours from the Houston area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Officials are searching for Darwin Atwood, who was last seen in the 10100 block of Stoneleigh Drive at about 7 p.m. on Saturday. Atwood is said to be in a black 2015 model Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate GZY0115.

According to the Texas DPS, Atwood was wearing a Dallas Stars baseball cap, a gray T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Atwood's physical description is as follows: A white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement believes that Atwood's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

According to officials, Atwood was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

If anyone has any information on Atwood's whereabouts is urged to call the Benbrook Police Department at 817-249-1610.