North Houston church prays for missing 25-year-old Taylour Young's safe return

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been 11 days since Taylour Young's family has seen or heard from him. The 25-year-old disappeared while running errands during his lunch break in the South Voss and San Felipe area.

The search for Young has now spread across several states thanks to the #BringTaylourHome trend on social media.

Young's church family used Sunday morning's service to lift up prayers for his safe return.

"Dear God, we ask a special blessing right now upon Taylor Young," a minister prayed. "We ask you, dear God, to cover him and keep him dear God."

Young and his family are members of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in north Houston. His mother proclaimed her prayer request before the congregation Sunday morning.

"I ask y'all to keep me and my family lifted up in prayer, because for my child, I will do anything for his safe return," Tiffany Robinson said.

Robinson spoke through tears and said she hasn't had any communication with her only child since Dec. 9. She tracked his phone and found it in some bushes near a bank in west Houston, but she and Houston police still haven't found him or his silver Honda Civic.

"I try not to think the worst, but I don't know if Taylour is being held. I don't know if Taylour is alive. I don't know if Taylour is dead," Robinson said. "I don't want to think these things. I just want my child to come home."

With no leads in his missing person's case, Young's family leaned on faith. "Prayer changes things, and it change situations. A praying body of people, I believe, could help him come safely home," said Robinson.

"We can't eat. We can't sleep. All we know to do is pray and trust in the Lord," Young's aunt, Melissa Lumpkins said.

"I love him so much, and I pray every day that we find him," his grandmother, Patricia Lumpkins said.

Young is 5'11, 160 pounds, and has tattoos on the front and back of his right calf. If you've seen him, or know where he is, his family asks you to call the HPD missing person's unit at 832-394-1840.

"I love you, and I just need you home to us so we can have a very merry Christmas," his aunt said. "It's no Christmas without you. I love you."
