Family desperate to find 25-year-old who went missing during lunch break in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may have seen #BringTaylourHome on social media. That's because the 25-year-old's friends and family are trying to figure out where he is.

Houston police say Taylour Young was last seen wearing a blue "Billionaire Boy's" sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He was driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic near Capital One bank on South Voss Road.

Young's mother said she used the Find My iPhone app on Dec. 9, only to find his cell phone in some bushes near the ATM. Surveillance video from the Kroger nearby also showed his car at the bank. Since then, there's been no sign of the man who his mother described as quiet, humble, and loved.

"I love you. I'm coming for you," said Tiffany Robinson, who had not heard from her son in five days before she became worried. "I know something happened, and I just feel like he is in danger. It's not like (Young) to not call me, my sister, or anybody in our family."

After filing a missing person's report, she tracked him to the Capital One bank off South Voss Road. She knew his car was there around lunchtime last Thursday, but other than that, she didn't have any other answers.

"Why is he in that area? Because it's far away from his work location. There is no reason why he should be over here," she said.

Robinson said investigators are going through the process of getting the bank to release its surveillance video, but it's taking time and a toll on the family.

"His father is taking it very hard. He had to go to the hospital, like it's that bad. My mom, you know, she has heart conditions. She's been trembling. It's very upsetting," Robinson said.

Robinson said it has also been hard for her to stay strong, but she felt like she had to in order to find her only son.

"I don't have the option to be weak, because my son doesn't know me to be weak," Robinson said. "I have my moments where I break down and cry. I have my moments when I don't want to get out of bed, but I can't. That's not how my child knows me."

Young is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He's 160 pounds, and he has tattoos on his right calf. He also has the Tasmanian devil tattooed on the back, and a Fleur-de-lis is on the front. His silver Civic has a black trunk and a crack in the windshield on the passenger's side.

Anyone with any information is urged to call HPD's missing person's unit at 832-394-1840.

"I just appreciate everyone for helping me #BringTaylourHome," said Robinson.
