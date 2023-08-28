The body of the missing boater had been recovered first, so it wasn't until deputies found the beached vessel later in the day, that they were able to identify the victim.

Body of missing boater found near Kemah was identified after deputies found his beached vessel

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a missing boater was found Saturday by Chambers County deputies near Kemah.

Deputies received a call about a dead body about 1.5 miles east of Kemah. At the time, the sheriff's office criminal investigative division was unable to identify the body.

Later that day, the sheriff's office was notified of a missing boater report from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Then, a second 911 call came in about a beached vessel in Trinity Bay just off the shore of Beach City, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives identified the owner of the vessel, Matthew Russell Sr., who was recovered earlier in the day.

"This is another dark reminder of the necessities of wearing a personal flotation device. Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Russell in this difficult time," said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

