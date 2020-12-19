Constables search for missing man with high-functioning autism

Calvin Rashall, 20, was wearing an orange Astros hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
Rashall has high-functioning autism, suffers from depression and may have intentions to harm himself, according to a Facebook post from Constable Mark Herman.
He may be in the Westchase area in the 2200 block of Hayes Road at an apartment complex, authorities said.
SEE MORE: Missouri City family pleads for prayers after Texas State student goes missing
If you see Rashall, call 911 or the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.