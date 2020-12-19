missing man

Constables search for missing man with high-functioning autism

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man last seen Dec. 10 in the Atascocita area may not be able to function without medication, authorities said.

Calvin Rashall, 20, was wearing an orange Astros hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Rashall has high-functioning autism, suffers from depression and may have intentions to harm himself, according to a Facebook post from Constable Mark Herman.

He may be in the Westchase area in the 2200 block of Hayes Road at an apartment complex, authorities said.

SEE MORE: Missouri City family pleads for prayers after Texas State student goes missing

If you see Rashall, call 911 or the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitamissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Prayer vigil planned for Texas State student reported missing
Missouri City family asks for prayers after son goes missing
Missing record-setting former MLB pitcher has been found safe
Coast Guard searches for man overboard near Sabine Pass
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front headed toward Houston this morning
Alexis Sharkey remembered in private memorial service
Driver crashes into 3 police cruisers in Montgomery County
Santa makes an early visit to Friendswood
The Christmas COVID bubble: Keep it small, experts say
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Dec. 19
Pompeo says Russia 'pretty clearly' behind cyberattack on US
Show More
Congress averts shutdown as fight continues over stimulus package
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Victims wait as courts face unprecedented COVID-19 delays
Man dies in crash after trying to cross Westheimer in west Houston
More TOP STORIES News