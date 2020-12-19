Constables search for missing man with high-functioning autism

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man last seen Dec. 10 in the Atascocita area may not be able to function without medication, authorities said.Calvin Rashall, 20, was wearing an orange Astros hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.Rashall has high-functioning autism, suffers from depression and may have intentions to harm himself, according to a Facebook post from Constable Mark Herman.He may be in the Westchase area in the 2200 block of Hayes Road at an apartment complex, authorities said.If you see Rashall, call 911 or the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.