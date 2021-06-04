Check out Miller Outdoor Theatre's June performances list

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Hermann Park's most popular venues -- Miller Outdoor Theatre -- will soon kick off its performances for June.
The venue started its 98th season in May with an initial selection of performances and is following that up with several new and unique productions.
The June performances come after long consideration from Miller Outdoor Theatre after it was forced to cancel the entirety of its 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Online tickets can be purchased here. A list of the upcoming June performances is as follows:
June 4, 8:30 p.m.: Summer ExtravaDance-An evening filled with energy, music, and the spirit of dance, the Houston Metropolitan Dance Center offers an on-stage and virtual performance bringing together Houston-based choreographic artists.
June 10 and 12, 8:30 p.m.: Summer Symphony Nights-The Houston Symphony brings back Summer Symphony Nights to Miller Outdoor Theatre. These performances are family-friendly evenings showcasing local, national, and international soloists and conductors alongside the musicians.
June 18, 8:30 p.m.: Lush Life & Latin Beats-Houston-based ensemble Aperio, Music of the Americas, known for showcasing contemporary composers from the Americas, presents a night of programming designed to have audiences dancing in their seats. The show features pieces from Duke Ellington, Chick Corea, Arturo Marquez, and Michael Torke.
June 19, 8:30 p.m.: A Gulf Coast Juneteenth-Bobby Rush performs for this annual celebration, which kicks off with a dramatic reading of the Emancipation Proclamation commemorating June 19, 1865, the date Texas slaves learned of their freedom. Rush comes in later with his blues performance as Miller brings its blues and Creole festival.
June 25, 8:30 p.m.: An Evening With Christina Wells-Vocalist, Houston native and semifinalist on "America's Got Talent," Christina Wells and the Christina Wells Band bring an evening of story and song in what Wells calls her "love letter to Houston." The show features songs such as "I Know Where I've Been" and "I Am Changing," performances that brought Wells international attention on "America's Got Talent."
June 26, 8:30 p.m.: Keeping the Music Alive-The Ernest Walker Band and Friends is helping celebrate Black Music Month with a live performance bringing iconic sounds from R&B and hip-hop.
