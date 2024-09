Legacy of a Maestro: Leonard Bernstein's Houston performances revisited amid Oscar buzz

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The film "Maestro" portrays the life of conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. The movie is nominated for 7 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Bernstein was no stranger to Houston. He guest conducted the Houston Symphony on several occasions, including their 70th anniversary Concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

