Oddities, Cole Porter and Miller time: What to do this weekend

From the weird and wonderful to Cole Porter classics and a party like it's 1923, here are some of the top things to do this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas -- As quickly as it came, RodeoHouston will soon wrap. But until then, plenty of shows vie for Houston's attention.

As for this weekend, look for a Latino film festival, cool concerts, and a can't-miss dinner.

Cole Porter - his music, anyway - headlines Houston Symphony, while Stages Theatre stages a hysterical, almost runaway bride. Bike riders will spin in the East End, things get weird at an oddities show, and a garage sale goes totally punk rock.

Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Houston Latino Film Festival

The 2023 Houston Latino Film Festival just started on Wednesday and will go on for the rest of the weekend. The fest will feature 28 separate programs, including 17 feature films/documentaries, 10 short film programs, and a festival-long art exhibition. Highlights include the opening night film Carajita, the documentary Los Hermanos, and the closing night film As Bestas. Take a look at the full schedule of events. 5 p.m.

Houston Symphony presents Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter

Cole Porter's sophisticated, sexy, and timeless songs continue to inhabit a unique place in society. It's no wonder his work has been interpreted by countless artists across the decades. Tony DeSare and his guests Bria Skonberg (trumpet/vocals) and John Manzari (tap dance/vocals) will give a fresh spin on such hits as "Night and Day," "I Get A Kick Out of You," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "It's De-Lovely," "You're the Top," and many more. 8 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Sunday).

Miller Outdoor Theatre presents Miller 100 Roaring '20s Style

For 100 years, Miller Outdoor Theatre has delighted generations of audiences with the best in performing arts entertainment, and every performance has been free. Come celebrate Miller's past, present, and future with four experiential events, each beginning two hours prior to a live performance - with enough time to roll down the hill. The first one celebrates the "birth" of Miller in 1923 with a '20s-themed extravaganza featuring vaudeville performers, photo installations, and jazzy music by the Hot Sardines. 6 p.m.

