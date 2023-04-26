Texans to host free, star-studded NFL Draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Texans are pulling out the red carpet for NFL Draft night and you’re invited to this free party!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are rolling out the red carpet for NFL Draft night as fans anxiously await to see who will join the team.

Don't want to be shrouded in mystery by yourself? The Texans are holding a free draft party for fans at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Thursday.

Fans can get there as early as 4 p.m. The action will start at 6:30 p.m. and leading the charge will be former Texans star Cecil Shorts III, who will serve as host.

This year, Houston has the 2nd and 12th picks in the first round.

Rumors are circulating about what they'll do, but fans are hoping adding a quarterback with that 2nd pick overall is part of the plan.

Big names expected to be drafted as a signal caller in the pros, whether they're selected by the Texans or not, include quarterbacks Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

READ MORE: Houston Texans look to take advantage of pivotal 2023 NFL Draft with No. 2 overall pick

Whoever the Texans select in the first round will call in live for an on-stage Zoom call in front of fans.

You'll also have the chance to buy custom draft merchandise such as "The Pick is In" T-shirts, where you can get the Texans' first-round draft picks' names on the back.

But one might argue the party doesn't start until some Houston icons walk in.

Paul Wall, Bun B, and members of the 2022 draft class, including defensive backs Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre are all on tap to appear.

Slim Thug, Z-Ro and Lil Keke are supposed to perform, so get your "Southside" moves ready.

Full performance list:

Slim Thug

Lil Keke

Z-Ro

DJ Vanilla Trill

Houston Texans Cheerleaders, Toro and Deep Steel Thunder

Full appearance list:

Paul Wall

Bun B

Dameon Pierce

Kenyon Green

Derek Stingley Jr.

Jalen Pitre

Christian Harris

Texans legends

Legacy Flag Football Team

The 21 and up crowd can visit the Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate.

And don't forget to grab a wristband! The bracelets will be synchronized to the on-stage performances.

This is the second year in a row that the Texans have hosted a free draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The Texans have 11 picks in the draft.

You can find out who they choose when the draft begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be live on ABC13.

Watch ABC13's Countdown to the Draft special below.