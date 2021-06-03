Houston's Miller Outdoor Theatre: What to know before you go

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's hardly a secret, but those in the know will tell you Miller Outdoor Theatre is a valuable Houston find.
With free performances all season long, it's entertainment for the whole family that's easy on the budget.
Before you pack up to take in a show, here's what you need to know before you go.
All shows at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free. If you want a reserved seat in the covered area, you'll need a ticket. There's no cost for tickets, but you must pick them up in person at the box office on the day of the show between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tickets are given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Each person over age 16 can get four tickets. Seats may not be reserved by phone.
You'll still want to be in your seat on time, though. Any unclaimed seats are released five minutes before the show starts.
If that's too much planning for you, don't worry. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and take your place on the hillside seating. Just remember, lawn chairs to the left, and blankets to the right.
There are concessions available, but you're welcome to bring your own food and drinks if you'd like. Alcohol is permitted, but glass containers of any kind are not.
Smoking is not permitted at Miller Outdoor Theatre, and neither are dogs.
Keep these tips in mind, grab your family and friends and come on out to enjoy the show!
Check Miller Outdoor Theatre's website for their current mask protocol.
