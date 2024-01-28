Surveillance video shows Midtown restaurant broken into, owner says it's happened before

The owner told ABC13 that restaurants in the complex have been broken into before. He said the suspect got away with taking two bottles of hennessy, a bottle of tequila, and a bottle of gin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video captured from Piola's security cameras in Midtown shows a man break into the restaurant.

The owner who talked with ABC13 said restaurants in the complex have been broken into before.

He said the man got away with taking two bottles of hennessy, a bottle of tequila, and a bottle of gin.

Data obtained by ABC13 shows there have been at least a dozen calls for service in the area in the last year.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, shows that burglaries over the last 12 months are down 13% compared to the annual average over the last four years, according to the latest data available from the Houston Police Department.

The Midtown area has one of the highest rates of burglaries in Houston, although, the total average has remained fairly stagnant in the past four years, with a slight dip in 2021.

A Houston police officer who spoke with ABC13 off camera said this strip of businesses is often targeted by homeless people.

If you are able to identify the person in the video, you are asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

