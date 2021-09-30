texas southern university

Michael Strahan surprises alma mater TSU with big donation just in time for homecoming

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Michael Strahan surprises alma mater TSU with big donation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Southern Football team will hit the field Saturday for homecoming in brand new helmets donated by TSU alum and pro football hall of famer Michael Strahan.

"The Department of Athletics and the Tiger football program is elated to receive this donation from Michael Strahan," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Kevin Granger. "From one TSU alum to another, I want to thank him personally for his generosity and support of our football program."



According to both the NFL and NFPLA safety test results, the Riddell Speedflex is the company's top-of-the-line helmet and the top performing helmet.

The maroon helmets have gray face masks with the TSU athletics logo decal on one side and player number on the opposite side.

"I want to send a huge shout out and thank you to Michael Strahan for taking care of his alma mater with the donation of the new helmets," said TSU head football coach Clarence McKinney.


The team will get to show off the new helmets this Saturday at 2 p.m. as the team faces North American University in their homecoming game.

GET MORE COVERAGE ON TSU!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonfootballtexas southern universitycollegemichael strahangood morning america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
Megan Thee Stallion to be a hot girl college grad soon
HPD investigating shooting death of man near TSU
TSU pitcher Fields seeks to push culture forward in MLB
New Texas Southern University president to take over July 1
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News