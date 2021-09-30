Michael Strahan surprises alma mater TSU with big donation just in time for homecoming

Huge shoutout and thank you goes out to @michaelstrahan for taking care of his alma mater with a donation of new helmets to the football team! pic.twitter.com/ZNvY9BpNAY — Clarence McKinney (@CoachMckinney3) September 29, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Southern Football team will hit the field Saturday for homecoming in brand new helmets donated by TSU alum and pro football hall of famer Michael Strahan."The Department of Athletics and the Tiger football program is elated to receive this donation from Michael Strahan," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Kevin Granger. "From one TSU alum to another, I want to thank him personally for his generosity and support of our football program."According to both the NFL and NFPLA safety test results, the Riddell Speedflex is the company's top-of-the-line helmet and the top performing helmet.The maroon helmets have gray face masks with the TSU athletics logo decal on one side and player number on the opposite side."I want to send a huge shout out and thank you to Michael Strahan for taking care of his alma mater with the donation of the new helmets," said TSU head football coach Clarence McKinney.The team will get to show off the new helmets this Saturday at 2 p.m. as the team faces North American University in their homecoming game.