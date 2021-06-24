texas southern university

New Texas Southern University president to take over July 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The next president of Texas Southern University will soon take over.

After being announced as the new head of the university last week, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young will step into the position on July 1.

Crumpton-Young will become TSU's 13th president after she was unanimously selected by the Board of Regents on June 18. The longtime educator was the sole finalist after a nationwide search.

"Dr. Crumpton-Young is the leader TSU needs to usher in a new era of greatness. Her vision for TSU will shift our graduates forward on the path toward even greater academic excellence," said Albert H. Myres, Sr., chairman of TSU's Board of Regents.

After the vote, Crumpton-Young said in a statement, "This is a very special time, and I'm reminded of something that my late mother said to me frequently as a child-'You were born to serve.' As president of TSU, I am fully committed to working tirelessly with our regents, students, faculty, staff, alumni, elected officials and industry partners. Together, we will transform lives by providing an outstanding educational experience."

Her most recent post was as vice president for academic affairs at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Crumpton-Young is a Texas native, earning a bachelor's, master's and doctorate in industrial engineering from Texas A&M University. She earned a Master of Business Administration from Tennessee State University.

Crumpton-Young is also the first African American woman to receive a Ph.D. in engineering at Texas A&M.

She will succeed Kenneth Huewitt, who served as TSU's interim president since April 2020 after then-president Dr. Austin Lane was fired following an admissions scandal.

"The Board of Regents wishes to thank Ken Huewitt for his outstanding service to the University. Ken was asked to step up during a critical and difficult time at TSU. His steady presence and leadership helped us navigate the pandemic, reaccreditation and the legislative session. We look forward to Ken co-chairing our Presidential Transition Team with Regent Stephanie Nellons-Paige," Chairman Myres said.

Huewitt previously served as the university's chief financial officer.

Formally stablished in 1947, TSU is one of the nation's largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Currently, over 10,800 students are enrolled at the university located in Houston's Third Ward.
