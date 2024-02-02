New TSU football coach on program, NFL, and Houston ties: 'I'm excited'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Texas Southern University kicks off its football season in a few months, there will be a new face leading the program.

While new to TSU, Cris Dishman is no stranger to Houston.

Last month, the university named the former Houston Oiler legend its next head football coach.

"It feels great. My family's back here, Dr. (Kevin) Granger and the committee...they gave me a chance to be a head coach," Dishman told ABC13. "So, this is my first one. I've been coaching almost 19 years, but in order to be a head coach, you have to have great people surround you."

Dishman believes he's built that in his coaching staff.

"I know I have built a solid staff there with me. Steve Smith, Coach Smith is going to be the offensive coordinator. Coach Wilson, who was on the staff before, he stayed over. We were lucky to keep Coach Wilson. He's our recruiting coordinator. And then I have Coach Parker, who I've been knowing for a long time," he said.

Being back in Houston is a full circle moment for Dishman. He was drafted by the Oilers in 1988, where he spent eight years with the team.

Overall, the cornerback was in the National Football League for 13 years.

Coming up Sunday at 10 p.m., more from Dishman on his goals for TSU's football program and what it means to be back in H-Town.