TSU men's basketball team loses to Grambling State in SWAC title rematch

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KTRK) -- In a rematch of the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title game, TSU men's basketball team lost to Grambling State, 75-66, at Bartow Arena on Saturday night.

For Texas Southern, the match marked the 11th time in 15 seasons for the team in a SWAC championship game. The 2024 SWAC Tournament Championship took place at night which was the first time in 12 years.

TSU guard Jonathan Cisse recorded a team-high in scoring with 19 points. Guard Deon Stroud nodded 16 points and five rebounds for the night.

Despite TSU's push to cut the lead to single digits late in the second half, Grambling took control of the game.

With Selection Sunday approaching, the Tigers are attempting to return to the Big Dance for the fourth consecutive season and the eighth time overall in 10 years.