Beyoncé and Peloton team up for partnership and gift TSU students memberships

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Leave it to Houston legend and Grammy award-winning entertainer Beyoncé to make 2020 a little brighter in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.Beyoncé announced a multi-year partnership rooted in the celebration of music with Peloton, a popular exercise bike.Beyoncé is the most requested artist by the Peloton community during workouts, according to the company.The launch of the collaboration was timed to help commemorate homecoming season, particularly focusing on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), according to PR Newswire.Many homecoming festivities had to go virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Queen Bey and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences to help extend the feeling of those fall celebrations through a range of different classes.The partnership between Beyoncé and the company will give away two-year Peloton digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, including Houston's Texas Southern University."Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyoncé told PR Newswire. "I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens."Beyoncé also dropped a new line for Adidas X Ivy Park last month. Most of the clothing items sold out within minutes.