TSU holding memorial for iconic debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University will be holding a memorial for the legendary debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman, who passed away at 100 years old.

The memorial service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Health & Physical Education Arena at 3010 Wheeler Avenue.

Those who cannot attend can watch it live at ABC13.com or on TSU's social media channels and website.

People attending the memorial will be able to park in the university's West Garage off Blodgett Street. Attendees will also be required to wear face coverings to comply with social distancing guidelines.



Freeman is known for training thousands of students to compete in speaking contests around the world, beating out competitors like Harvard and the University of Chicago.

In more than six decades, Freeman earned thousands of awards and trophies for his service.

Freeman taught Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, Congressman Mickey Leland, County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Grammy Award-winner Yolanda Adams, and even worked with actor Denzel Washington and a group of actors for the movie 'The Great Debaters.'



During an interview with Freeman on his 100th birthday, as far as his legacy, he said, "There's nothing I want to leave. What I've done, I've done."

The video above is from an interview with Dr. Freeman on his 100th birthday.
