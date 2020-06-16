TSU holding memorial for iconic debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman

The memorial service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Health & Physical Education Arena at 3010 Wheeler Avenue.
Those who cannot attend can watch it live at ABC13.com or on TSU's social media channels and website.
People attending the memorial will be able to park in the university's West Garage off Blodgett Street. Attendees will also be required to wear face coverings to comply with social distancing guidelines.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Texas Southern University icon Dr. Thomas F. Freeman. The esteemed debate coach, orator and teacher began his career at TSU in 1949. pic.twitter.com/8XMltESbeE— Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) June 6, 2020
Freeman is known for training thousands of students to compete in speaking contests around the world, beating out competitors like Harvard and the University of Chicago.
In more than six decades, Freeman earned thousands of awards and trophies for his service.
Freeman taught Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, Congressman Mickey Leland, County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Grammy Award-winner Yolanda Adams, and even worked with actor Denzel Washington and a group of actors for the movie 'The Great Debaters.'
Today, we have lost a legend. A truly free man, who made every effort to liberate and mold the minds of the generations of leaders behind him. Dr. Thomas F. Freeman was not only a great debater but a great husband and father, a great minister, a great man, and a great friend.— Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) June 6, 2020
During an interview with Freeman on his 100th birthday, as far as his legacy, he said, "There's nothing I want to leave. What I've done, I've done."
