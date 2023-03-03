Police said a woman frantically called 911, but while officers were on the way, the dispatcher heard gunshots. A mother and father in their 60s and their son in his late teens were found dead.

Woman called 911 before family of 3 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Meyerland, HPD says

MEYERLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Meyerland mother pleaded for help to a 911 dispatcher in the moments before she was shot to death.

Houston police said the shooting was likely a murder-suicide. It claimed the lives of three family members.

Detectives said the shooting involved a mother, father and their son. All three were found dead inside this home in the 5600 block of Indigo Street near Pontiac Drive.

Investigators said evidence suggests the father was the shooter.

The mother called 911 to try and get some help around midnight, according to HPD.

It's unknown what was going on inside the home at the time, but investigators said the woman sounded frantic on the phone.

Officers were dispatched to the home, but while the mother was still on the phone, gunshots were heard.

When officers got to the house, the door was locked, police said.

"Officers were concerned for everybody's safety, obviously. They had to kick the door in. When they went in, they found the bodies," Lt. R. Willkens said.

All three victims have not been identified.

Investigators think the mother and father were in their 60s and the son was in his late teens.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

