Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police don't believe foul play factored into a person's death at a METRO bus stop in Houston's Chinatown on Thursday.

However, medical examiners will look into whether exposure in the 40-degree elements played a role.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

METRO police said they responded to the bus stop at South Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard at about 3:15 p.m.

Officers did not offer any details for why they aren't suspecting foul play.

The person's gender and age were also not immediately disclosed.

Police did not say whether the bus schedule in the area was impacted by their investigation.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on upcoming editions of ABC13 Eyewitness News.