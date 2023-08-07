The incident was first reported as a man who died of natural causes, but once investigators took a closer look, they realized he had been shot. No shell casings were found, HPD said.

Man found shot to death at METRO bus stop in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound at a METRO bus stop in southeast Houston.

Houston police said they received a call about a death from natural causes at a METRO bus stop in the 7900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at 4:40 a.m. Monday.

HPD diverted the call to METRO police, who notified the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.

When officials with the medical examiner's office arrived at the scene shortly after 6 a.m., they determined the man's injuries were not consistent with someone who died naturally and he had actually been shot.

HPD's Homicide Division was then notified and detectives arrived to investigate the scene.

It's unclear whether the man was shot at the bus stop or somewhere else. Officials said no shell casings were found.

Investigators were looking for any witnesses or surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-2477 (TIPS).