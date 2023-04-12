1 dead in crash involving METRO bus in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a mid-afternoon crash involving a METRO bus in southwest Houston.

The accident happened on Bissonnet at Bonhomme Road just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities at METRO, a vehicle crashed into the rear of a bus while it was stopped to load and unload passengers at the intersection.

One person is confirmed dead inside the vehicle. Also inside the vehicle was a child who was taken to Texas Children's Hospital for evaluation.

There are no reports of any injuries on the METRO bus.

METRO police are investigating.

It was the second accident involving METRO transportation in a number of hours. Overnight, a METRO light-rail train hit an ambulance in the Medical Center, causing several injuries, according to Houston police.

