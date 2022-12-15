#WeStandWithMegan trends after Houston hip hop artist takes the witness stand in trial of Tory Lanez

Support is coming in from around the country for Megan Thee Stallion after she testified about the events that led up to the night when she was allegedly shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

The Grammy-winning artist, whose legal name is Megan Pete, finally had her day in court on Tuesday. She testified, at times through tears, against rapper Tory Lanez. He's charged with shooting her in the foot.

Lanez denies the allegations, and Megan has faced backlash with many not believing her story. That's why #WeStandWithMegan has been trending on Twitter.

Carla Brailey is a sociology professor at Texas Southern University and a social justice advocate.

"It hits me because often times, we take on that notion of blame," Brailey said. "She has had not only to experience that pain, mentally and physically, but now to continue. This is not just in her past. It's in her present. We know, potentially, it can be in her future. That's the story of so many women... so many Black women."

The defense argued that the shooting stemmed from jealously involving Megan's former friend. Attorneys stopped just short of saying that friend is the one who opened fire.

