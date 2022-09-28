Megan Thee Stallion highlights mental health resources with new website

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston native Megan Thee Stallion is raising awareness about access to mental health resources.

The Grammy award-winning rapper launched a website with information on how to get help.

Her website, titled "Bad B****es Have Bad Days Too," sends a message saying it is OK to have days when you struggle and do not feel your best.

"I think it's really good for artists, especially being from the city, to be a part of things related to the community," Courtney Miller, a licensed professional counselor, said.

Since 2019, she's noticed the need to link younger Black people with help.

"I, especially, think it's important just because the Black community needs things like this," Miller said.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five adults in the country live with a mental illness, that's about 53 million people.

In 2020, the institute said more than half of the people who received help for their mental health were white.

A little more than a third were Hispanic people, 37% were Black people, and almost 21% were Asians.

Miller believes Megan's website will make a difference.

"I think her music reaches everyone, but I think it's really important for our younger generations to be more accepting to therapy and the access you have to it," she said.

That's one reason she became a therapist.

"I think a lot of people don't know where to look for it or you're looking for someone who looks like you, and that's one of the reasons I got into it," Miller said.

On the website, Megan Thee Stallion has multiple helpline phone numbers and several therapists to choose from.

Miller said this could really make a difference.

"We need people and places of influence to be influencing really positive things," she said.