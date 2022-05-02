celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion recognized for her philanthropic contributions to the city

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed May 2 as "Megan Thee Stallion Day"
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday, Houston Sylvester Turner and several City Council members presented Megan Thee Stallion, a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, songwriter, and philanthropist, with a proclamation and a key to the city.

Turner proclaimed May 2 as "Megan Thee Stallion Day," a date that coincides with her grandmother and mother's birthday.

Houston has a history of honoring notable individuals, including innovators, creators, successful business leaders, physicians, astronauts, athletes, educators, and entertainers.

Turner says he selected the Texas Southern University graduate and entertainer to recognize her philanthropic contributions.
"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities,"Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

In 2021, Megan Thee Stallion launched the non-profit Pete and Thomas Foundation to honor the memories of her father and her mother.

The foundation focuses on education, housing, health, and wellness.

Before Sunday's proclamation presentation, the Houston rapper surprised three individuals with $5,000 each from her foundation for education, housing, and wellness expenses.

Megan posted on her Instagram:

"Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother's birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown"

