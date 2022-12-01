Megan Thee Stallion makes history as 1st Black woman to grace Forbes 30 under 30

Superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion is making history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes 30 under 30.

This is the second time she's landed on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

The 27-year-old earned an estimated $13 million this year.

In 2020, she collaborated with Cardi B to get nearly 2 billion streams on Spotify and YouTube.

She's also partnered with other big music stars such as Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, BTS, and Dua Lipa.

Before she was "Megan Thee Stallion," she was Megan Pete.

In 2016, she was studying nursing while creating hip-hop videos on YouTube.

Billion dollar brands including Nike, Revlon, and Popeyes are now lining up to work with her.

Now she has a world tour ahead, a Netflix deal, and a documentary being made by Time Inc.

