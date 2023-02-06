Houston-area attorney killed while breaking into home near Tyler, Texas, deputies say

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston lawyer was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a home in Tyler, about 198 miles north of Houston, according to deputies.

On Saturday at about 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious person call at a home on Treasure Cove near Bullard.

While on the way to the scene, deputies reportedly learned that the suspect confronted the homeowners after getting into the home, insisting that the homeowner's truck belonged to him.

The homeowner locked the door after forcefully removing the suspect from his house, according to deputies.

Deputies said after some time, the homeowner went outside with a shotgun to check on his truck.

That's when the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Mark Anthony Correro, returned to the property. The homeowner told investigators that he told Correro authorities were on the way and instructed him to sit down.

Correro was yelling a woman's name during what the homeowner described to deputies as a mental episode.

While Correro was shouting, the homeowner's fiancé came outside, which reportedly appeared to agitate Correro.

The homeowner warned Correro he would open fire if he didn't stop walking toward the couple.

Correro allegedly refused and made death threats toward them and began charging at the couple. That's when the homeowner shot Correo once in the chest, according to deputies.

When Smith County deputies arrived, Correro was found unconscious in the front yard.

Deputies initiated CPR before EMS arrived at the scene, according to authorities.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced Correro dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

