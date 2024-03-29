Houston Cougars complimentary of confident Duke Blue Devils ahead of Sweet 16 clash

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- "When we play our best basketball, there is no one that can stop us," Duke Blue Devils star Kyle Filipowski said matter of factly.

The sophomore center and fourth-seeded team in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament aren't lacking confidence ahead of their matchup on Friday against the top-seeded Houston Cougars.

Duke isn't cocky either, but the belief runs deep for the five-time national champions.

On UH's side, Coogs' leader, Jamal Shead, stayed true to their approach.

"I think we prepare just like any other game. (Duke is) a great program. They're known for great things. They should be," Shead said in Dallas, the site of the South Region's Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds.

The Cougars ran through a brief open practice on Thursday ahead of Friday's matchup. It's a business trip on the road to the Final Four, but Cougars, like Ramon Walker, admit the matchup with Duke is "a dream come true."

The Cougars will rely on their defense, the nation's best, against a Duke team that has five players averaging double figures in scoring.

It's a unique challenge, and head coach Kelvin Sampson will have UH ready. Tip-off on Friday is set for 8:39 p.m. CT.

