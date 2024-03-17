Selection Sunday: Where did No. 1 Houston Cougars and other Texas schools end up in March Madness?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Only Selection Sunday was left for the University of Houston Cougars after a stellar men's basketball season that included 28 wins and the Big 12 regular season championship in their debut with the conference.

No. 1 ranked UH officially learned it earned an at-large bid and one of the four first seeds in the 68-team NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament.

Houston is atop the South Region, which will hold its Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The NCAA tournament committee ruled Houston out for the top overall seed, which was awarded to Big East tournament champion and defending national title-holder, the UConn Huskies.

The Coogs are bidding for their second Final Four in four years and seventh in program history, but most importantly, they are seeking their first-ever national championship in the sport.

The Coogs' road to Arizona

Houston's road to history begins with a first-round game against No. 16 Longwood, the Big South Conference tournament champs, at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at FedEx Forum in Memphis. They would play again at the same site against either Nebraska or Texas A &M on Sunday, March 24, if they advance to the second round.

If they become one of the 16 programs left, the Coogs will play in the South Regional semifinal on Friday, March 29.

If they win in the Sweet Sixteen, Houston advances to the regional final, or Elite Eight, on Sunday, March 31.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host the Final Four and the national title game on April 6 and 8.

Lone Star schools in the tourney

Texas and Texas A &M alumni in Houston, we see you, too.

While the Cougars dominated the talk of college basketball in the city, multiple Lone Star State programs are planting their flag in March Madness.

The NCAA tournament committee tabbed the following teams for bids: