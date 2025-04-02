UH not intimidated ahead of Final 4 against Duke: 'We probably don't get the respect we need'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of Saturday's Final Four matchup against Duke, the Cougars got an early start on film work.

UH senior J'Wan Roberts offers the Blue Devils his full respect, but the Coogs won't be intimidated.

"They're pretty good, but I feel like once we come in with that defensive mentality, it's going to be a different ball game," Roberts said.

The senior was also asked about many of the so-called "experts" picking Duke to beat UH.

"We're probably not the big-name school or whatever. We're just Houston-Third Ward. We probably don't get the respect we need," he continued. "But I think that's something that puts a fire under us. That's keeping a chip on our shoulder."

UH guard L.J. Cryer helped Baylor win the national title in 2021. Now, he returns to the Final Four with UH, and he has the opportunity to become the first player to win national titles with two different schools.

Cryer appreciates the history, but he said he focused on what's ahead of him this weekend.

"It's a blessing that I'm here right now," Cryer said. "I think it's a great opportunity to be able to do it with this team for the city that I'm from."

The Cougars will leave for San Antonio on Wednesday afternoon. They'll have two days to lock in their preparations for a Duke team that some analysts rank with the best teams in the last 25 years, and they've got the numbers to back that up.

UH will counter with the best defensive team in the country, led by Joseph Tugler, who is the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year.

On Tuesday, UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said his sophomore is deserving of the award due to his remarkable work ethic and the impact he makes on every game for the Cougars.

"It's his heart and his brain and his toughness and how he competes," Sampson said before calling the Cy-Falls product "a joy to coach."

