UH fan base ready to see team win championship in state of Texas ahead of Final Four date with Duke

INDINAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- A stadium that was filled with Tennessee orange, turned into Cougar red and white as the confetti came down, which was a moment of pride and victory for the battle-tested University of Houston Cougars.

"It feels good. It feels really good, going to the Final Four. That was one of my main goals coming here," UH guard Milos Uzan said.

"To still be playing, we're extremely blessed," UH guard LJ Cryer said.

While this team is still playing, the clock is winding down for the veteran players who are doing their best to help the team finish strong.

"For me, in my last year, LJ's last year, Malik's last year, for us to get back to the Final Four, with coach, it means a lot. He puts in a lot. So much blood, sweat and, tears into this," UH forward J'Wan Roberts said.

The stops on the road to the Final Four consisted of tough and loud environments far away from the Houston area.

The players' loved ones often made the long drives to help these student athletes get closer to their national title dream.

"This makes it worthwhile. And this is why we do what we do. Build memories, come here, get an opportunity to see a great team, and most of all, see our family member and for him to grow. This is what it's all about," Troy Randel, Ja'Vier Francis' uncle, said.

Now, the team and the families will just have to travel a few hours for a chance to watch the Coogs win a championship in their backyard.

"It's home. It's a big difference. We're just super excited," Tamica Cryer said.

"Doing it for your home team is just where you grew up at. It's big. It's huge," Lionel Cryer said.

"It feels good. It's not that far of a drive. It's not that far for us to get there. We will have more family coming there," Sharon Wilson, Mylik Wilson's mother, said.

UH fans and alumni are ready to show up strong.

"Forty years ago, I was at the Final Four in 1984. We just follow them our whole adult lives," John Peterson, am alumni from League City, said.

And the UH students have this message for their classmates.

"You got to show up. We're in the Final Four. Lets' go. You got to win a championship," Lucas Flores said.

A journey where the stands have mainly been filled with the opposing team's colors, has now come to an end as the Coogs are confident this time they'll see red and white anytime they look up.

"We definitely appreciate the support and know we will have a good turn out," LJ Cryer said.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.