Drake surprises UH basketball stars during March Madness watch party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The number one Coogs have punched their ticket to the Big Dance.

The University of Houston was named a top seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament.

It's the second straight season the Coogs have earned the number one seed in the tournament.

ABC13 was with the Coogs, as Drake made a surprise appearance during their watch party.

Drake has shouted his love for Houston from the rooftops over the years. The OVO founder recently became a part-time resident and made an appearance during Bun B's All-American Takeover at RodeoHouston.

Drake was spotted sitting courtside at the Rockets vs. Cleveland game on Saturday afternoon before the UH announcement.

The Canadian rapper and honorary Houstonian has shown that his love for the city doesn't stop there. He loves to rep Houston gear, and Drake's appearance at the student-athletes' watch party also came as a surprise for him- his very own basketball jersey.

UH will play on Friday in Memphis with hopes to advance to Dallas next weekend.

A total of six schools from Texas are part of the 68-team NCAA men's tournament bracket.

Baylor is a 3-seed. The Longhorns are in, but they don't know their opponent yet.

The ninth-seeded Aggies could face UH if the Coogs win and if A &M defeats Nebraska.

Seeds and matchups for Texas teams:

Texas A &M Aggies : No. 9 seed in South region. At-large bid out of the SEC. Opening game : vs. No. 8 Nebraska, Friday at 5:50 p.m.

: No. 9 seed in South region. At-large bid out of the SEC. : vs. No. 8 Nebraska, Friday at 5:50 p.m. Texas Tech Red Raiders : No. 6 seed in South region. At-large bid out of the Big 12. Opening game : vs. No. 11 North Carolina State, Thursday at 8:40 p.m.

: No. 6 seed in South region. At-large bid out of the Big 12. : vs. No. 11 North Carolina State, Thursday at 8:40 p.m. TCU Horned Frogs : No. 9 seed in Midwest region. At-large bid out of the Big 12. Opening game : vs. No. 8 Utah State, Friday at 8:55 p.m.

: No. 9 seed in Midwest region. At-large bid out of the Big 12. : vs. No. 8 Utah State, Friday at 8:55 p.m. Texas Longhorns : No. 7 seed in Midwest region. At-large bid out of the Big 12. Opening game : vs. No. 10 seed First Four game winner between Virginia and Colorado State, Thursday at 5:50 p.m.

: No. 7 seed in Midwest region. At-large bid out of the Big 12. : vs. No. 10 seed First Four game winner between Virginia and Colorado State, Thursday at 5:50 p.m. Baylor Bears: No. 3 seed in West region. At-large bid out of the Big 12. Opening game: vs. No. 14 Colgate, Friday at 11:40 a.m.

