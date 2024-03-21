March Madness 2024: Texas Longhorns advance, Texas Tech Red Raiders eliminated in 1st round

Two of the six Texas programs in March Madness 2024 - UT Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders - tip off in the first round on Thursday.

Print your bracket here, care of ESPN.

If you picked the No. 6 BYU Cougars to get past the No. 11 Duquesne Dukes, who, before today, haven't played in March Madness for 47 years, ABC13 Sports offers an apology.

According to ESPN's Men's Tournament Challenge, 26.4% of the 22 million brackets entered picked the Atlantic 10 tournament champs to make the most of their drought-busting time in the Round of 64.

Same goes for those sticking with the tried-and-true Kentucky Wildcats, who were upset by No. 14 Oakland, of Michigan and not California.

Not all is lost, though, especially with an evening slate that includes the first two of six Texas programs in the tourney tipping off.

The Texas Longhorns, the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region, had to wait a couple of days after Selection Sunday to learn their first-round opponent, the No. 10 Colorado State Rams, who blew out Virginia in the First Four.

UT's 4.5-point spread ahead of the contest was indicative of a close game. Instead, Texas kept the Rams at arms length, defeating Colorado State, 56-44. The Longhorns face No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 6 seed in the South Region, which has the Houston Cougars as the top seed, faced off with the No. 11 North Carolina State Wolfpack, who were a 4.5-point underdog to the team from Lubbock.

The Red Raiders' road ended in Pittsburgh, where the Wolfpack took down Tech, 80-67.

The Longhorns and the Red Raiders earned their way into the tournament as at-large bids.

Meanwhile, the Houston Cougars, the Baylor Bears, the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Texas A &M Aggies tip-off Friday for their first-round matchups.

The South Region's No. 1 Coogs and the No. 9 Aggies could tee up the 2024 tournament's first all-Texas matchup, pending their games against Longwood and Nebraska, respectively.

According to ESPN Bet, Houston is an overwhelming favorite to win at minus-24.5 points, while A &M is an underdog by just a point and a half.

UH is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. tip-off in Memphis. A &M tips off about 2.5 hours earlier at 5:50 p.m., also in Memphis.

Check back with this article for updates on the games' outcomes, and keep up with your bracket with ESPN's Men's Tournament Challenge.