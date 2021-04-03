Relative of man whose brother allegedly killed their parents suffering 'unimaginable heartbreak'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10432113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man is in custody after his younger brother told deputies that the man shot their parents. Their mother was killed.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who lost his parents after his older brother allegedly shot them to death in Conroe last month says he's going through the most unimaginable heartbreak, and his family hopes to get him the help he needs to pull through."He's lost his parents," said Ana Cook, a family relative. "His mom was his best friend and his dad was his mentor and coach."Joseph Garcia's parents -- 53-year-old Jose and 55-year-old Sandra --- were shot and killed last month by his older brother, 28-year-old Gabriel Alexander Garcia Cardona, according to Conroe police."[It's] an unthinkable act of violence in their own home," said Cook.In an interview with ABC13, Cook said the family wants to focus on getting Joseph help. She started ato help raise money for his expenses. Joseph is trying to send his parents to Puerto Rico for a proper burial."They grew up across the street from each other in Puerto Rico," said Cook. "They were childhood sweethearts. You could feel the love they had for each other when you were with them."Cook said they were a bright light in the family. They were loved dearly and did the best for both of their children, especially Cardona."You never know what people are going through, and you just hope they get the help they need when they ask for it," Cook said.The family relocated to the Conroe area in 2017 after losing their home and CrossFit business during Hurricane Maria. The couple had plans of retiring in Puerto Rico.Cardona remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He's facing one count of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.