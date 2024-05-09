57-year-old suspect wanted, charged in connection to murder of Houston attorney's death, HPD says

ONLY ON ABC13: Jeffrey Limmer's sister said her brother spent his career trying to help others and was one to "fight for the little guy." So it wasn't a surprise when detectives told her that's what he did in his final moments.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A suspect has been charged in connection with a 46-year-old attorney's death last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department.

Anthony Martin Landry, 57, was charged with murder on Wednesday in the shooting death of 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer.

Officers responded to a shooting at a McDonald's near the Katy Freeway at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, where police found Limmer unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by HPD revealed that Limmer tried calming Laundry down, who was reportedly upset over his order and demanded a refund. Limmer and Laundry then got into an argument outside of the establishment before the suspect went and retrieved a gun and shot the attorney, before fleeing the scene in a blue Ford pick-up.

Anyone with information on Landry's whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.